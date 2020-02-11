Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

NYSE ECL opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

