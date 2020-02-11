Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 323.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,801 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

