Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,158 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,451,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 600,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,480,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $163,332.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $306,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $4,621,630. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.12.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

