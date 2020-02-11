Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

