Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 2,391,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,699,000 after buying an additional 354,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,405,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after buying an additional 344,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,878,000 after buying an additional 1,197,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after buying an additional 1,813,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.