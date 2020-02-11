Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Cap of $16.53 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

