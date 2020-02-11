Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Sells $197,300.00 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90.

NYSE MC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 622,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,150. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. State Street Corp increased its position in Moelis & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Moelis & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 456,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Co by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

