Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $29,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

TAP opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

