Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler Sells 4,890 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,890 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $156,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 763,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,338. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

