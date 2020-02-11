Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells $81,749.43 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $81,749.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,130.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MNTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 763,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

