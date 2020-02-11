MonaCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.83 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00021463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bitbank, Bleutrade and QBTC. MonaCoin has a market cap of $144.85 million and approximately $25.83 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,258.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.31 or 0.02369700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.35 or 0.04561462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00759277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00895812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00119108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010060 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00713766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bittrex, QBTC, Bitbank, Livecoin, Upbit, Bleutrade, Zaif and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

