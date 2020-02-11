Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 148,686 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Livent worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Livent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 514,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Livent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $4,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

LTHM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 58,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,700. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

