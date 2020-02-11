Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Hilltop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

HTH stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,490. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

