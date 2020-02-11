Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 290,050 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 459.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,050 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Sterling Construction worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 50.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,246. The company has a market cap of $373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.