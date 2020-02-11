Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,845 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for about 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Howard Hughes worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,419.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,750,072 shares of company stock worth $201,257,431. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.34. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

