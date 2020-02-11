Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,487 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 410,751 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,237.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,010,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,000 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

