Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 173,421 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

AJRD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. 8,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

