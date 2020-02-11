Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the period. Banner accounts for 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Banner worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banner by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banner by 60.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Banner by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banner by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. 3,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

