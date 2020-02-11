Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 236.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

CNOB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $846.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.99. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

