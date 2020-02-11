Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,130 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 14,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.