Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274,379 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of KBR worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in KBR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

KBR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 50,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

