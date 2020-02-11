Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 646,858 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of WPX Energy worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 520,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 224,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,290. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

