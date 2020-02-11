Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 604.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,045 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Banc of California worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 18,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banc of California by 9,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 363,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 7,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,455. The company has a market cap of $836.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Banc of California Inc has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

