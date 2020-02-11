Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,569 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WNS worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WNS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 232,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. 5,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,959. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

