Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,926 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Target Hospitality worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 2,165.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 521,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,182.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $91,315.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

