Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,925 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Cryolife worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CRY traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. 8,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,373. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,035.00, a PEG ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $536,927 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryolife Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

