Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 392.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,718 shares during the quarter. Sientra comprises approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Sientra worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 97,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 727,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 185,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 148,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 210,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

SIEN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 6,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,398. Sientra Inc has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $302.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

