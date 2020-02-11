Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,737 shares during the quarter. ALLETE comprises 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ALLETE worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ALLETE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ALLETE by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

ALE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,140. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

