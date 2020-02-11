Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. 4,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

