Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,367 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brink’s worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 109.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 883,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 277,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,452 shares during the period.

BCO traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,641. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 151.57 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

