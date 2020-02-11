Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,010 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises about 2.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nomad Foods worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,282,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

