Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. PJT Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of PJT Partners worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5,476.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 92.1% during the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 2,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,542. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.24. PJT Partners Inc has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $52.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.