Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $3.54 Million in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 212,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,156 shares of company stock valued at $377,968. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,721. The stock has a market cap of $443.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.06. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

