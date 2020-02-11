Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Upland Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 177,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 93,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,506. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

