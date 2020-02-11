Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $3.95 Million in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PDC Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PDC Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 34,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,446. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.