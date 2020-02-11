Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 124.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 158.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,794. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $361.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.82%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

