Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $5.81 Million in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. PROS comprises 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PROS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PROS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,023,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PROS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 234,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

