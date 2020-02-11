Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,751 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Arch Coal worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Coal by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Arch Coal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Arch Coal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

ARCH stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,384. The stock has a market cap of $837.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

