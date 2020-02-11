Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,858 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Laureate Education worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Laureate Education by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after buying an additional 1,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 661,548 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 40,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

LAUR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

