Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 504.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 455.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 117,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $4,883,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $562.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.