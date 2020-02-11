Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 154.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 746.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 4,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares in the company, valued at $34,802,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,379 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

