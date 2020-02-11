Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000. Thor Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 112,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

THO stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

