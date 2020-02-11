Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,507 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 131,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 434,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Sidoti raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,253 shares of company stock worth $4,778,204. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 2,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,410. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

