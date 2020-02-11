Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 165,395 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,395 shares during the period. Lindblad Expeditions makes up 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,674. The firm has a market cap of $787.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

