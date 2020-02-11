Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 135,945 Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Veritex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veritex by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 768.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,476,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after buying an additional 1,306,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $462,847. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 3,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

