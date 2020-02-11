Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 296,860 Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

VLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

