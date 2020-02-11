Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 82,107 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,000. Advanced Energy Industries makes up about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,015. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.