Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,461 shares during the period. AquaVenture accounts for 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of AquaVenture worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE WAAS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 8,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,862. The company has a market capitalization of $856.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

