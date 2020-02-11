Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.59. 2,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

