Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 110,148 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,148 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Spartan Motors worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

SPAR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

